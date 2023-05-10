Finnish ex-prime minister Sanna Marin announces her divorce

Sanna Marin, former Prime Minister of Finland, has announced her separation from husband Markus Raikkonen. The couple made the announcement on Wednesday via Instagram, after three years of marriage.

Sanna Marin resigns from her post as Finnish Prime Minister

see more

In their separate Instagram stories, the couple expressed gratitude for their 19 years together and their cherished daughter, assuring followers of their continued friendship.

Marin and Raikkonen, previously employed at a venture capital firm, are parents to a 5-year-old girl. The pair tied the knot in 2020 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, a period during which Marin was serving in office.

Reflecting on their journey together, Marin posted on Instagram at the time of their wedding, “We have grown into adulthood together, experienced youth together, and have become parents to our dear daughter together.”

Last month, Marin and her Social Democratic Party suffered a defeat in the parliamentary elections, falling behind the National Coalition Party and the Finns Party.

Marin, who at 37 was the world’s youngest prime minister when she assumed office in 2019, continues to be lauded as a symbol of progressive leadership by her global fanbase, even as Finnish voters have now chosen a new direction for their government.