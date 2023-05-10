Ursula von der Leyen’s recent trip to Ukraine, as well as the statements she made there highlighted the importance of Ukraine’s European aspirations and the challenges that Russia’s opposition to those aspirations presents. What will the future hold for Ukraine and its EU aspirations? Tune in to Wednesday’s edition of Eastern Express to find out.
Eastern Express 10.05
