Microsoft signs first nuclear fusion power purchase deal

Microsoft has entered into an unprecedented power purchase agreement with Helion Energy, a pioneering U.S. nuclear fusion company. The deal, set to begin in approximately five years, is a landmark for this type of energy, which mirrors the processes powering the sun, yet has been elusive to control on Earth.

This breakthrough comes as over 30 companies and government laboratories globally are fervently exploring fusion power’s potential. Unlike current nuclear fission reactors, fusion power could significantly reduce climate change-related emissions without leaving long-lasting radioactive waste.

Fusion power involves merging two light atoms, like hydrogen, at extreme temperatures, creating a heavier atom and releasing significant energy. However, achieving a net energy gain from fusion has been challenging, with the process consuming more energy than it produces. Undeterred, around USD 5 bln in private funding has been directed towards this scientific endeavor.

Helion Energy’s fusion plant is scheduled to be operational by 2028. It aims to generate over 50 megawatts after a one-year ramp-up. To provide some context, a single megawatt could power roughly 1,000 U.S. households on an average day. Helion’s CEO, David Kirtley, sees this as a notable advancement toward commercial-scale fusion.

With over USD 570 mln in private capital raised, Helion’s work has garnered recognition for its potential to accelerate clean energy initiatives. A significant contribution of USD 375 mln was made by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in 2021.

Microsoft’s Vice Chair and President, Brad Smith, lauded the collaboration with Helion, stating that it aligns with Microsoft’s clean energy goals and could expedite the delivery of cleaner energy into the grid.

Specifics of the power purchase agreement, including financial details and timings, remain undisclosed, as do the Microsoft facilities slated to receive fusion-generated electricity. While regulatory challenges persist, there is optimism in the industry following the recent decision by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to separate fusion regulation from fission, potentially hastening future approvals.