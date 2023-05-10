New oil pipeline to be built connecting Hungary, Serbia: Hungarian minister

Hungary and Serbia have agreed to build a new crude oil pipeline spanning 128 kilometers between the southern Hungarian town of Algyo and Serbia’s Novi Sad, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said at a conference in Belgrade on Wednesday.



“This pipe will be constructed under cooperation between MOL and Transnafta,” Szijjarto said in a live video of the conference on Facebook.

“An agreement about this will be signed at a government meeting on June 20,” he added.