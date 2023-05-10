Protesters in Pakistan set radio building ablaze

A Radio Pakistan building was set on fire in Pakistan’s northwestern city of Peshawar on Wednesday, May 10, after the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan sparked violent protests.

Video footage from Pakistani news channel PTV showed flames and black smoke coming from the building.

According to police and security officials, the protesters entered the Radio Pakistan station and set it ablaze.

At least four people died in the clashes in Peshawar, a hospital official said, as Khan’s supporters clashed with police across the country in response to his arrest by the anti-graft agency in a case related to land fraud. Another person died on Tuesday, May 9.

A Pakistani court on Wednesday indicted Khan on charges of selling state gifts during his four years in power, a day after his arrest in the unrelated fraud case.