PM expects MoD to report soon on mystery military object

Tytus Żmijewski/PAP

Tytus Żmijewski/PAP

Poland’s prime minister said on Wednesday he expects the minister of defence to present a report soon on an investigation into the origins of a mystery military object found near the northern city of Bydgoszcz.

The unidentified object was found in a forest near the city in late April and its origins remain a mystery although there are suspicions it could be a foreign missile.

General Tomasz Piotrowski, the Operational Commander of the Polish Armed Forces, said that investigators were trying to determine the object’s origins and the circumstances surrounding its unexpected arrival in the forest.

On Monday, Civic Coalition, the largest opposition grouping, called on the government to publish information on the incident.

Asked about the matter by journalists on Wednesday, and specifically why the investigation took so long to start, Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister, said: “I think Deputy Prime Minister, Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak will soon present a report on the issue.”

He added that experts were conducting a full analysis of both the object and the site at which it was discovered.

On April 27, the Defence Ministry announced that the remains of an unidentified military object had been found in Zamość, 15 km from Bydgoszcz, but stressed that it posed no threat to the safety of local residents. The Gdańsk District Prosecutor launched an investigation into the incident.

General Piotrowski referred to an incident in mid-December last year when Russia launched a mass aerial attack on Ukraine and also highlighted attempts by Russia to conduct psychological warfare.

“Certain hypotheses have emerged, we have certain leads that might be related to the event in Zamość near Bydgoszcz,” he said.