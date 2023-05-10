Conflict in Sudan’s capital intensifies amid power struggle

Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, is now a battleground seeing escalated fighting and airstrikes, as parallel talks continue in Saudi Arabia between delegations of rival military factions. Their aim is to secure a ceasefire and enable humanitarian relief in the conflict that began on April 15.

Sudan faces displacement crisis as truce talks yield no progress

Citizens are reporting clashes between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), and heavy gunfire in neighboring cities, Omdurman and Bahri. The army has been launching attacks to suppress RSF forces that have been seizing vast residential territories and key sites.

The conflict has precipitated a humanitarian crisis in Sudan, Africa’s third-largest country by land area. More than 700,000 individuals have been displaced within the country, and approximately 150,000 have sought refuge in neighboring countries. The turmoil has also ignited disturbances in the western region of Darfur.

The UN World Food Programme is warning of an additional 2.5 million Sudanese facing severe hunger in the coming months due to the conflict, pushing the total number of individuals suffering acute food insecurity to 19 million.

Delegations from the army and RSF have been in discussions since last week, backed by the United States and Saudi Arabia. The talks aim to establish an effective truce and ensure access for aid workers and supplies.

Late on Tuesday, the RSF claimed that the historic presidential palace in central Khartoum was targeted and destroyed by an airstrike, an allegation the army refuted. Drone footage showed the palace largely intact, albeit with smoke billowing from its southeastern boundary.

The World Health Organization reports that the conflict has resulted in over 600 deaths and 5,000 injuries. Eyewitness accounts describe bodies scattered across the streets, most hospitals being incapacitated, and pervasive looting taking place due to the breakdown of law and order. Supplies of food and fuel are dwindling.

Aid agency Islamic Relief announced that many of their operations in Darfur and Khartoum are currently suspended due to the precarious nature of the security situation.