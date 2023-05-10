PM supports use of death penalty in exceptional cases

Taking to Facebook to express his anger, Morawiecki wrote that the current penalties for terrible crimes were too lenient, and insisted that punishment had to be appropriate to the offence to be an effective deterrent.

Mateusz Morawiecki/Facebook

Poland’s prime minister said on Wednesday that he is in favour of the reinstatement of the death penalty for the “most brutal offenders.”

Mateusz Morawiecki’s words came in connection with the death of an eight-year-old boy who had been severely mistreated by his step-father. The boy, hospitalised several weeks ago with extensive burns, died on Monday from multiple organ failure.

Taking to Facebook to express his anger, Morawiecki wrote that the current penalties for terrible crimes were too lenient, and insisted that punishment had to be appropriate to the offence to be an effective deterrent.

“Punishment for such monsters should certainly be more severe… The place for degenerates who hurt the weakest is in prison. The penalty must be severe, dissuasive and appropriate to the deed! I am for the reinstatement of the death penalty for the most brutal offenders!” Morawiecki wrote.