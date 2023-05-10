Beach goers run for shelter as rocket alarms echo across Tel Aviv

Sirens went off on Wednesday, May 10, in and around Israel’s commercial capital Tel Aviv, sending beach goers running for shelter as smoke of rocket interceptions were seen in the sky of neighboring cities.



The rocket alarms sounded in Tel Aviv, 60 km (37 miles) north of Gaza, and its suburbs, shortly after Israel’s air force hit Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza for a second day.

Palestinian militants in the enclave began launching rockets across the border, setting off sirens and sending residents to shelter.

The military said it was trying to hit rocket sites preemptively as blasts rocked different points including what witnesses described as a training camp in the northern part of the Gaza Strip and an open area in the south.

At least one man was killed and one wounded, medical officials said. Their identities were not immediately clear.

There was no immediate word of casualties in Israel, though local media reported that a home was hit in the town of Sderot.

On Tuesday, May 9, Israel launched a series of strikes it said were aimed at senior leaders of Islamic Jihad responsible for planning attacks against Israel. At least 10 civilians were killed in the strikes as well as three senior commanders.