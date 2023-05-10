Russian brigade seriously damaged, Bakhmut still Moscow’s top target, says Kyiv

Ukraine’s military said on Wednesday that its forces had seriously damaged but not entirely destroyed Russia’s 72nd Separate Motor-Rifle Brigade near Bakhmut and that the eastern city remains Moscow’s main target.



Serhiy Cherevatyi, the spokesman for Ukrainian troops in the east, said the situation remained “difficult” in Bakhmut but that Moscow was increasingly being forced to use regular army forces because of heavy losses among the Wagner private army group.

Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, whose private Wagner Group is fighting in Bakhmut, said on Tuesday that the 72nd Separate Motor-Rifle Brigade had abandoned its positions.

“Unfortunately, they have not destroyed the whole brigade yet, two companies have been seriously damaged there,” Cherevatyi said in televised comments.

“The situation in Bakhmut remains difficult because for the enemy, despite all the white noise Prigozhin is trying to create, Bakhmut is still the main direction of attack, the main coveted target,” Cherevatyi added.