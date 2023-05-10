Polish MFA summons Russian ambassador over fighter jet incident

Poland summoned Russia’s ambassador on Wednesday over an incident involving a Russian fighter jet and Polish border guard aircraft over the Black Sea early in May, a spokesperson for the Polish Foreign Ministry reported.

The near-miss incident put NATO’s air policing units in a higher state of readiness and worsened already-hostile relations between Russia and Poland, which has been a strong supporter of Ukraine as it battles a Russian invasion.

The incident on May 5 occurred when a Polish border guard aircraft, on patrol for the European Union’s border agency Frontex, narrowly avoided a collision with a Russian fighter jet over the Black Sea, Romania and Poland have said.

“We strongly condemn the provocative and aggressive behavior of the Russian side, which is a serious international incident,” ministry spokesperson Łukasz Jasina wrote on Twitter.

On 10 May, Ambassador Sergey Andreev was summoned to the MFA.

The representative of the Russian Federation was handed a note of protest regarding the incident involving a Russian fighter jet against an aircraft of the Polish Border Guard.

— Łukasz Jasina (@RzecznikMSZ) May 10, 2023

The Russian ambassador was summoned to Poland’s foreign ministry earlier this month over a statement made by the former ombudsman for Russian children calling for the murder of the Polish ambassador.