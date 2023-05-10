Poland summons Russian ambassador over Black Sea incident

Sergei Andreyev was handed a "note of protest" regarding the incident, Lukasz Jasina (pictured) said.

Marcin Obara/PAP

Poland’s foreign ministry summoned Russia’s ambassador on Wednesday over an incident involving a Russian fighter jet and a Polish border guard aircraft over the Black Sea, a spokesman has announced.

Sergei Andreyev was handed a “note of protest” regarding the incident, Lukasz Jasina said.

“We strongly condemn the provocative and aggressive behaviour of the Russian side, which is a serious international incident,” Jasina wrote on Twitter.

He added that no further statement on the issue would be issued by the Polish foreign ministry on the day.

On Friday, an incident occurred affecting a Polish Border Guard aircraft taking part in a Frontex mission over the Black sea near Romania. The Polish Turbolet L-410 aircraft was approached three times by a Russian fighter jet that performed aggressive and dangerous manoeuvres. During the incident, the Polish crew temporarily lost control of the aircraft and altitude.

On Monday, Nato headquarters said that Nato Air Policing troops had been put on alert following the incident.

“We must be aware that the Russian Federation undertakes such actions deliberately and protest actions are necessary, however, they will not change the Russian Federation’s approach in this area,” Piotr Mueller, Polish government spokesman commented on Monday.

“As part of the North Atlantic Alliance, we are also talking about how to prevent such situations,” Mueller added.