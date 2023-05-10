PM thanks US for cooperation in restoring peace and stability

Jakub Kaczmarczyk/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister of Poland, has thanked the US for its role in working together with his country to restore peace and stability.

Morawiecki, on Wednesday, paid a visit to Camp Kosciuszko, a military base in Poznan, western Poland, which since 2020, has served as the location of the forward command of the US Army’s V Corps as well as the first permanent garrison of those troops in Poland.

“This is yet another, the 11th American location in Poland,” pointed out Morawiecki. “It is proof that the cooperation between our two armies is progressing very resolutely.”

The prime minister also noted that Russia’s aggression had created new dangers on the eastern flank of Nato.

“The fact that we are fighting together to restore peace, to restore stability… is of absolute essence to me,” he said. “I would like to thank our American allies for keeping their promises.”

“It also worthwhile to mention that Poland today, in cooperation with the United States, is not only a recipient… of security, but also a provider,” added Morawiecki. “We are building one of the strongest ground forces in Europe.”

Poland was “ready to allocate up to 4 percent of GDP to weaponry, to the expansion of our armed forces,” he indicated. “At the same time, we not only exhibit our determination, but also show that our words are followed by deeds, as we allocate a huge pool of funds from the budget to security,” he said