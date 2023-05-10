Transatlantic cooperation crucial for free world’s security: PM Morawiecki

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki took part in the Impact’23 Congress in Poznań, western Poland, where he lobbied for tighter U.S.-Europe cooperation. “The hope for stability and security over the next few decades is reunification between the U.S. and Western Europe,” the PM said.

“What the free world needs now is transatlantic unity and cooperation… Poland is pro-Atlantic and pro-European,” he added.

The prime minister pointed out that Western European countries have so far been promoting a model based on cheap energy from Russia, high-margin products, cheap labor from other European countries, and “security from the U.S. for free.”

“In my opinion, the hope for stability and security for the next few decades is reunification between the U.S. and Western Europe,” the prime minister said.

Camp Kościuszko

Earlier, Morawiecki visited Camp Kościuszko, the first permanent U.S. Army Garrison in Poland. During his speech, the PM emphasized that Poland in cooperation with the United States is no longer just a recipient of security, but also a security provider.

“In June, Abrams [tanks] will be delivered to Poland. They will be deployed in various places in Poland, precisely to increase the security of NATO’s eastern flank, in particular, to increase the security of Poland,” he pointed out during his speech.

“I saw the excellent cooperation between the American and Polish commands, as well as the interoperability that is being raised to ever higher levels across all types of armed forces, and the will and determination to work together to ensure security,” the PM noted.

“We are building one of the strongest land armies in Europe. We are ready to spend up to 4 percent of GDP on armaments, to expand our armed forces,” he added.