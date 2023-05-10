Erdoğan announces huge pay rises five days before elections

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced on Tuesday that the salaries of civil servants will increase by 45%, a move which comes just prior to the Turkish elections, scheduled for May 14 and currently seen by political commentators as too close to call.

Erdoğan’s Public Collective Bargaining Agreement will provide for a 10% salary supplement for veterans, victims of terrorism and relatives of victims who work in the public sector. Those working night shifts will receive an 8% raise, whilst overtime will be imbursed 70% more.

The upcoming elections are the most serious test for Erdoğan’s ongoing rule in Turkey since 2003. He initially ruled as prime minister and is now seeking a second term as president.

Running against Erdoğan in the election is an opposition politician backed by six groups opposed to the country’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu. Some polls give the opposition candidate the edge over Erdoğan.

Erdoğan is losing support due to high inflation, which stood at 43.7 % in April, and criticism for the response to the aftermath of Turkey’s massive earthquake, which hit the country on February 6. The earthquake killed over 50,000 people in Turkey.