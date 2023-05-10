Most of injured from Polish bus crash in Germany released from hospitals

The Polish consul in Berlin tweeted on Wednesday that the majority of those injured in Tuesday’s bus crash on the German A12 autobahn have now left hospitals.

The accident involving a Polish bus, fuel tanker and truck happened on Tuesday around 12.30 between Storkow and Fuerstenwalde (Brandenburg) junctions on the A12. Fifty-three people were injured. They were taken to several hospitals in Berlin, Frankfurt (Oder) and Bad Saarow.

“Most of the injured have already been discharged from hospitals”, Marcin Krol wrote on Twitter.

On Tuesday afternoon Poland’s Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said that two or three of the coach passengers were “seriously injured.”

Preliminary information on the accident stated that a truck heading towards Berlin attempted to switch lanes. It hit a truck in front and collided with the side of the Polish coach.