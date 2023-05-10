Świątek beats Williams after 58 weeks on top of WTA ranking

Iga Świątek is currently holding the number-one spot in the WTA rankings for the 58th consecutive week. The Pole has beaten the achievement of the legendary Serena Williams. However, to overtake the historical ranking of 186 consecutive weeks on top achieved by Steffi Graf, she still needs to remain on top for more than two years.

Since Ashleigh Barty unexpectedly ended her competitive career, Iga Świątek has jumped to first place in the WTA ranking and won’t give it up.

Sports commentators think it is possible for the Pole to be overtaken by Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka. Fortunately, Sabalenka still has a long way to go as Świątek has a 1,744-point lead, with a total of 9,625 points.

🇪🇸Another one in the books. It's been a great challenge and privilege to play in Madrid. A lot of good days at the office, amazing food, coffee and new memories – that will stay with me. See you in Rome!#clayclayclay pic.twitter.com/I4wUxVG7Qh

— Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) May 8, 2023

A true life achievement

58 consecutive weeks as world number one is the third-longest in the history of women’s tennis. Iga has beaten Serena Williams’ score, still losing to Swiss Martina Hingis (80 consecutive weeks) and German legend Steffi Graf (186 consecutive weeks).

As for the total time on top of the WTA ranking, the Pole is approaching the top ten. Next in line is Simona Halep, who collectively managed to stay as WTA number one for 64 weeks.

Świątek last competed in Madrid, where she succumbed to Sabalenka in a nerve-racking final. The Belarusian is having a great season and is steadily reducing.

In the WTA Race ranking, which will determine the top eight tennis players of 2023, participants in the season-ending WTA Finals tournament, Świątek remains in third place.