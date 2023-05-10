Lab-grown meat a potential climate killer, U.S. researchers warn

Meat produced from cells grown in a lab could be 25 times worse for the climate than the process used to produce regular beef, unless scientists find a way to alter energy-intensive production steps, according to an analysis by U.S. researchers.

Laboratory production of meat has been proposed as a gentler and greener alternative to conventional meat because it requires fewer resources, such as land, feed, water, and antibiotics, than raising animals. The new approach also eliminates the need to raise and slaughter livestock, a major source of greenhouse gases.

However, researchers at the University of California have found that the process of raising meat in the lab has a 25 times greater impact on global warming than traditional beef production.

How is it made?

The meat is produced by placing animal cells in a nutrient-rich broth. However, the production of the broth uses up a great deal of energy.

The broth itself must contain salts, sugars, amino acids, and vitamins, and the production of each of these elements involves an expenditure of energy.

In the first place, energy is needed to grow plants for sugars and to run laboratories where growth factors are extracted from their cells. Each ingredient – before it can be mixed into the broth – must also be thoroughly purified using energy-intensive techniques such as ultrafiltration and chromatography.

The contamination problem

This “pharmaceutical” level of purification is essential as animal cells will not grow in a broth that is “contaminated” with bacteria. Experts involved in improving the process are testing to what extent it is possible to move away from purification.

The paper’s first author, Derrick Risner of the University of California (U.S.), in a commentary for “New Scientist”, expressed doubt that moving away from “pharmaceutical” levels of broth purification would be possible since even trace levels of contamination can destroy animal cell cultures.

“Nevertheless, it may be possible in the future to construct animal cells that are more resistant to contamination.

“USD 2 billion has already been invested in this technology, but we don’t really know if it will be better for the environment,” Risner said.

Already a political issue

In March, Italy’s right-wing government proposed a bill to ban the production and import of cultured food and feed, which are not yet available in the European Union.

“We reject the idea of standardizing products … making them all the same in laboratories, erasing our culture tied to the land,” Francesco Lollobrigida, a senior figure in PM Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party said.

The Italian ban, which must still be approved by parliament, angered organizations advocating the development of cell-based products, who said producing meat without breeding animals would mitigate climate change and limit greenhouse gas emissions.

Singapore was the first country to approve lab-grown meat for retail sale in 2020, but progress in the field is being made also in the United States and Israel.