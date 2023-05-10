Germany set to accept 250,000 Kenyan immigrants

The president of Kenya William Ruto revealed that Germany and his country were working towards an agreement that would enable 250,000 Kenyans to take unfilled jobs and support the Europeans country’s large scale labor requirements.



Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany and President Ruto of Kenya relayed the information during a joint news conference from the State House in Nairobi.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany and President Ruto of Kenya held a joint press conference in which they explained that Europe’s largest economy would take in professionals, skilled workers, and semi-skilled Kenyans. To enable this process Nairobi wants Berlin to relax immigration restrictions for Kenyans.

Part of the proposed agreement is a partnership connecting Kenyan technical and vocational training (TVET) colleges with chosen TVET colleges in Germany to incentivise graduated Kenyans to make the move to Germany.

“We have agreed to establish a technical team from my office and the ministries of Foreign Affairs and Labour in both countries, to initiate discussions, expeditiously navigate the procedures and formulate an appropriate framework for the export of labor to Germany,” President Ruto announced.

“To bridge the language gap, we agreed to introduce the teaching and learning of German in basic education institutions, TVETs, and other institutions of higher learning. Germany agreed to support us in training teachers,” the president went on to say.

Kenya is Germany’s most prominent commercial partner in East Africa. President Ruto, however, complained that the trade deals were more favorable for Germany.

Ruto stated that Kenya’s exports to Germany in 2021 were worth USD 130 million, whilst imports were valued at as much as USD 392 million. “I have therefore called on the Chancellor to review tariff barriers and allow Kenyan products to enter Germany as well as the European market,” he said.

Whilst both presidents focused heavily on the financial implications for the proposed deal there was no mention of the German or Kenyan public’s feelings towards the scheme.

The economic impact and ‘brain drain’ of a quarter of a million professionals, skilled workers, and semi-skilled Kenyans exiting the country was also not brought up by President Ruto.

Whilst Chancellor Scholz did not detail why an African nation, as oppose to others with closer proximity and cultures, had been chosen to recruit hundreds of thousands of new workers.

Public opinion on immigration

According to a survey, published last week, conducted for Infratest Dimap, the majority of Germans believe that the country tends to suffer disadvantages as a result of immigration. Just over five years ago 50% expressed this opinion, the figure is now 54%. Just one in three respondents thought that Germany tends to benefit from immigration.

Confidence in the parties represented in the Bundestag to pursue a good refugee and immigration policy is declining. One in five (21%) still trust the Christian Democratic Union of Germany/Christian Social Union in Bavaria the most, whilst 16% see the SPD as the most trustworthy. The Alternative for Germany (AfD) had 12%, the Greens 6%, and the Left Party and Free Democratic Party 4% each.

The most common response was none of the parties had a good refugee and immigration policy, represented in 35% of responses. That figure was 19 percentage points higher than the 16% who declared the opinion shortly before the 2021 federal election.