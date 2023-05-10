China, Germany discuss strengthening ties, Ukraine

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Tuesday called on China and Germany to stick to the right path, jointly oppose the “new Cold War” and “decoupling economies or severing supply chains”, and inject confidence and impetus into world peace and economic recovery, during a meeting with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in Berlin.

China and Germany are both among the major countries with global influence, Qin said, noting that the two countries should strengthen dialogue and cooperation under the current international situation featured with interwoven turmoils, such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The two sides should join hands to make good preparation for the seventh round of China-Germany inter-governmental consultation, accumulate achievements and make comprehensive plans for practical cooperation in various fields in the future, he added.

Facing various global issues and challenges, countries should cooperate rather than confront, and should mutually respect rather than finger-point at each other, Qin said.

Baerbock said Germany attaches great importance to bilateral high-level exchanges as well as exchanges and cooperation in various fields and looks forward to holding the seventh round of Germany-China inter-governmental consultation, which will be the first post-pandemic in-person consultation and the first between the new governments of the two countries.

She added that Germany is ready to work with China for positive outcomes of the consultation with a focus on joint efforts, sustainability, and action, especially in promoting cooperation on climate change, energy transformation, biodiversity, and youth exchange.

Views on Ukraine and Taiwan

The two sides also exchanged views on the Ukrainian issue. Qin elaborated on China’s position, stressing that China’s consistent position is to facilitate talks for peace and to promote the international community to form the greatest common denominator for a political solution to the crisis.

He also pointed out that China is willing to work with Germany to play as the promoters of global economic recovery, the maintainers of world peace and stability, and the defenders of the post-war international order.

Contrary to its diplomatic tone, China has recently been escalating tensions around the Taiwan issue, conducting military drills around the island, practicing precision strikes, and a full blockade of the island nation.

Furthermore, China is conducting business as usual with Russia, further extending economic cooperation and conducting joint military drills despite Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

The Chinese FM claims that Taiwan’s return to China is part of the international order after World War II, and stresses that any country committed to maintaining the international order should strictly abide by the one-China principle and resolutely oppose any act of “Taiwan independence”.

Taiwan does not accept the possibility of becoming dependent on China and maintains its right to self-govern.

Qin is on a visit to Germany, France, and Norway from May 8 to May 12 at the invitation of his German, French, and Norwegian counterparts.