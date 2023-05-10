Gov’t employees union file lawsuit against Biden, Yellen over debt limit

The National Association of Government Employees (NAGE) filed a lawsuit on Monday against U.S. President Joe Biden and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to block enforcement of a law that sets the nation’s debt limit, according to a top U.S. political website The Hill.

NAGE represents nearly 75,000 federal employees across the country. Filed in Massachusetts’ federal trial court, NAGE stated that the Congress might cancel, suspend, or refuse to carry out spending already approved, and its members are at imminent risk of salary withheld, layoff, or furlough once the limit is reached.

NAGE also argued the setting of the debt limit is unconstitutional.

The lawsuit contends that, if the debt limit is reached, Biden and Yellen would be forced to decide which payments to prioritize, violating the separation of powers by taking over Congress’s spending authority.

Default could come as early as June

Centrist think tank, the Bipartisan Policy Center declared on Tuesday that the U.S. government will begin defaulting on its payment obligations between early June and early August without an increase in the federal debt limit.

According to the think tank’s latest estimate for the so-called “X-date” – when the government runs short of cash to pay its obligations – lines up with that of U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who warned last week that a default could come as early as June 1.

The Bipartisan Policy Center (BPC), which closely monitors debt limit disputes in Congress, had estimated in February the X-date could come between summer and early fall, but now sees a default hitting much earlier if Congress fails to raise the USD 31.4 trillion U.S. borrowing cap.