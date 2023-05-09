How to erase Black history with ‘Netflix casting’: op-ed

Not a month goes by it seems without one of the entertainment behemoths announcing a project that results in controversy over casting. The row always seems to be about the same matter: an actor or actress being cast in a role, where people expected to see someone else. Specifically, someone of a different skin tone. This reveals something about deep-rooted racism in modern Western society. Yet said racism is not to be found in online comments but in the minds of media executives.

“Netflix casting”, “stunning-and-brave casting”, “forced diversity”, “blackwashing”. These are terms most likely to be used by detractors of what is more neutrally referred to as “color-blind casting”, “diverse casting”, or “inclusive casting”.

It is interesting that Netflix should be the one earning the dubious honor of being the company getting singled out since the mocking term “stunning and brave” originates from Marvel’s self-aggrandizing way of announcing the casting of some of their own projects, or perhaps the introducing (or reimagining) of characters in their comics and animated shows and also the way they are portrayed.

Disney of course has excelled in the practice in recent times. The controversy on the casting of Hallie Bailey as Ariel in the live-action “Little Mermaid” hit immediately once the first promotional material had come out, and with the recent release of the trailer, here we go again.

Those who oppose the critics will often accuse them of racism. And while some comments are ugly, the accusation of racism appears by now to be more of a knee-jerk reaction. It happens to be very convenient. Since if someone is a racist, a sexist, or a homophobe, they are not worthy of being listened to, are they not? Why should someone’s irrational prejudices be dignified with a response let alone a meaningful conversation?

It is indeed very convenient. Since some critics are clearly racist, then all of them are surely racist. Problem solved, and a point scored for tolerance, right?

No, sorry. The only people that benefit are the executives of major entertainment companies, and it is to the detriment of not just the quality of discussion. And, more worryingly, it is to the detriment of those, who were supposed to be benefiting from representation and inclusivity. Because neither Netflix, Disney, HBO nor any other media company is churning out intellectual property (IP) for the charitable purpose of making the world better. They work for a profit. They have a bottom line.

In the days of streaming platforms pushing out television, and more recently even cinemas (Covid certainly contributed here), there is less money to be made from commercial breaks and ticket sales. Costs need to be cut, and it seems the executives have made a bold, seemingly suicidal decision: to cut down on marketing.

In normal circumstances, saving on marketing would be deadly for the figures. But with the free buzz controversy over casting generates, the execs have found a previously untapped source of free publicity. And the method is as simple as it is genius, and at the same time insidious. Contrived plots, two-dimensional characters, and poor writing in general, are cloaked with “bold” casting choices. So long as there are at least some racist comments (and there will be – this is the Internet, after all), the casting serves as a shield to deflect any criticism, by accusing all critics of racism.

And poor box office figures? You would think someone would take notice and rethink the approach. After all, it is possible to have color-blind casting and at the same time good writing.

And indeed, it is possible. HBO’s “The Great”, a comedy series about Tsarina of Russia Catherine the Great that does not pretend to be historically accurate (yet, paradoxically, gets some things more accurately than the other HBO show, “Catherine the Great”, starring Helen Mirren, released about the same time) and makes for great viewing. But if all shows were like “The Great”, which was, well… great, we would not be having this discussion.

Netflix itself revealed its cards just recently. Not with “Queen Cleopatra”, but with the release of “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”.

The not-so-color-blind casting of Bridgerton

“Bridgerton” is a series, or perhaps more appropriately now, a franchise, based on the novels of American author Julia Quinn. The novels themselves are a pastiche of Jane Austen’s novels. They are in themselves anachronistic, and the Netflix adaptation introduced color-blind casting to it.

But “Bridgerton” is not something a viewer would watch for its historical accuracy. The purpose of Bridgerton is to provide escapist entertainment by showing the viewer attractive people in pretty, colorful costumes. The most serious criticism against casting choices that could be leveled against it is that it is not color-blind enough. It seems the casting director’s understanding of color is similar to that of Henry Ford. You could buy his Ford Model-T in any color, provided that it was black. Latino, East Asian, or South Asian characters are practically absent, and if present, relegated to the background and rarely even get lines.

The bright and colorful (and I am not referring to race here) world of “Bridgerton” makes for pleasant viewing, and suspension of disbelief is easy to maintain. Up to the point when the writers choose to ruin it themselves by addressing the issue of race.

In one episode, the character of Lady Danbury (Adjoah Ando) chides her nephew, Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) over his refusal to conform to societal norms, pointing out how “their” situation is precarious, because “people like them” were elevated to their current status thanks to the King’s marriage to Queen Charlotte. But the King (George III) is ill, what is worse, mentally ill, and this status could be lost very quickly, especially in the light of a lack of suitable and legitimate heirs.

Indeed, true to history, while George and Charlotte were very fecund (15 children, of which 13 survived into adulthood), their children would either fail to produce surviving offspring of their own or mostly had daughters. One of Charlotte’s few surviving grandchildren was to be the future Queen Victoria.

The makers of the series have introduced this racially-charged rabbit hole (or rather a badger’s nest) into the adaptation themselves, later explaining that they have grasped on the legend that Queen Charlotte, a German princess of the house of Mecklenburg-Strelitz, had some “Moorish” ancestry, further citing an image of the queen painted from life and showing her to have full lips, which one of her ladies in waiting described as very accurate, as inspiration.

Left: a 1767 pastel of Queen Charlotte with her eldest daughter, Charlotte, Princess Royal. Lady Mary Coke called the likeness “so like that it could not be mistaken for any other person”. Likely the image that fueled the notion of Charlotte’s African ancestryRight: India Amarteifio as Queen Charlotte in Netflix’s “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”. Photos: Public Domain; screen capture from the trailer on Netflix’s YouYube account.

The common image of Moors in the public imagination is that of a dark-skinned person, but it is not accurate. Shakespeare introduced such characters in his plays, most notably Othello, but he also gave Bohemia, modern-day Czech Republic, a sea coast in “The Winter’s Tale”, so make of that what you will. The Moors would be more similar in appearance to the modern-day Berber people of northwestern Africa, like famous French footballer Zinedine Zidane.

But now, that the writers have opened this can of worms, they, to use a mixed metaphor, laid in it.

Right at the start of the first episode of “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”, which is a spinoff of the original series that explores the story of the eponymous queen, the viewers are treated to a disclaimer that says that the series is a work of fiction and not a documentary. One can only wonder if that was not a last-minute addition caused by the Cleopatra controversy.

What was most certainly not a last-minute addition was what the viewers are treated to in the first episode.

The king’s mother (Dowager Princess of Wales Augusta, portrayed by Michelle Fairley) and her courtiers are clearly taken aback by the fact that Charlotte (India Amarteifio) has “more Moorish blood” than they expected (and rightly so, considering the historical facts). Since the wedding cannot be called off, Augusta has the brilliant idea to invite a more diverse crowd to serve as Charlotte’s guests at the wedding, so that she does not stand out that much. She also informs the haphazard collection of POC guests, who received the last-minute invitations to the occasion, that they just received titles of nobility.

There it is, straight from the horse’s mouth: Netflix writers straight up tell the audience through the lines delivered by the Dowager Princess of Wales that they are ticking off diversity boxes.

It is even sadder if you consider the fact that Amarteifio herself has said in several interviews that period drama was never a genre she personally felt interested in for lack of representation, but has discovered a love for the genre now.

Her sentiment seems understandable, although perhaps less so for White audiences, who have no problem finding representation of themselves in period pieces. It does suggest, however, that a piece of media cannot be enjoyed unless there are people in it that look like themselves. This bodes poorly for any piece of media that wants to depict a story, fictional and even more so historical, that would focus on Black characters.

Is it really so? If it is, then surely, films such as “Twelve Years a Slave” (based on a true story of a free Black man from New York kidnapped into slavery), in which nary any White characters are portrayed as sympathetic, or “The Woman King” (a film that received criticism for its historical accuracy, but was nonetheless based on a true story that unfolded in the West African Kingdom of Dahomey and where most characters are Black, and Whites are the villains) would have bombed at the box office. After all, if representation is so important, then why would White people, who make up the majority of the filmgoers (at least in the markets that count; and then there’s China) want to see themselves barely portrayed, and then as villains, pay for the tickets?

Viola Davis as General Nanisca in “The Woman King” (2022, dir. Gina Prince-Bythewood) Photo: screen capture from the trailer published on Sony Pictures Entertainment’s YouTube Channel.

MCU’s “Black Panther” and its sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” have also performed exceedingly well at the box office. Clearly, if the audiences are not thirsty for Black narratives, they at least do not mind them, they do not avoid them. They go to see a spectacle. The race of the protagonists is not a problem. Only when the casting appears to them to be race-baiting is when they complain.

But Black narratives, at least truly Black narratives, are not what the audience is being usually served. Because the powers that be have decided, viewers are not interested in them.

You can get any Black character, so long as the story is White

Disney’s Academy Award-winning 1946 “Song of the South” has been practically banished for what is seen nowadays, and not entirely unjustly so, as a problematic depiction of slavery. Although the film takes place in the postbellum South, and therefore none of the Black characters are technically slaves, they are former slaves and still residing on the plantation. Historically, these people will soon become sharecroppers, and the life of a sharecropper was not an easy one.

It is understandable, that this would rub many people the wrong way, considering modern sensibilities. But what seems to elude most critics, is that the film offers the viewers an actual Black narrative.

Theoretically, the main protagonist of the film would be Johnny (Bobby Driscoll), who is sent to live on his grandmother’s plantation, but the actual main character is Uncle Remus (James Baskett), who regales Johnny and other children with his tales of Br’er (Brother) Rabbit and how he manages to always outwit his foes, Br’er Fox and Br’er Bear.

These tales were adapted from a collection of fables that Joel Chandler Harris reportedly collected from an old former slave, and the stories are unmistakeably of West African origin, in which Anansi, a trickster figure (portrayed as a spider rather than a rabbit in the original tales) always manages to outwit his foes. But because of the problematic portrayal of slavery (or rather, post-slavery), these stories, in spite of their clearly African origin, went down the drain.

Instead, the audiences were treated to “The Princess and the Frog”, and Disney’s first Black Princess.

The film performed well at the box office and won critical acclaim. And justly so. It is a well-executed, classical animation. One might question whether the portrayal of racial relations in the Deep South as being better than they were (Tiana’s friendship with Lottie is a bit anachronistic) does anyone service. Although New Orleans was always a bit of an outlier, it was hardly a paradise when it comes to racial relationships. But then again, there is no point in traumatizing children with an accurate portrayal of race relations in the Deep South. Not if you want to see their parents bring the kids to the theater.

As a matter of fact, shielding kids from reality went so far, that the creators changed the original name intended for the character from “Maddy”, which would be appropriate, considering that it is a form of “Madeline”, a name that would not be uncommon in the French-influenced New Orleans, was scrapped in favor of “Tiana”, because someone thought “Maddy” sounds a bit too close to comfort to “Mammy”, which is a racial stereotype perhaps best exemplified by Hattie McDaniels’s portrayal of the character Mammy in “Gone with the Wind”. Incidentally, it got her the first-ever Academy Award for a Black actress, albeit in a supporting role.

But that is not the problem. Rather the problem is in how the first Black Disney Princess is cast in a European (i.e. “White”) story. Because the fable of “The Frog Prince”, which serves as the original inspiration, is a Brothers Grimm tale.

That’s right. The first Black Disney Princess was “blackwashed”, while an actual Black story went down the drain. With all the remakes that Disney is churning out, including some cringe-inducing attempts at portraying themselves as self-aware of their past problematic oeuvre, you would think they could have used the chance to make better use of the old African American fables they already had in their hands. But they chose not to.

Disney (and Netflix) don’t care about Black people

The beauty of fables lies in that they carry wisdom passed down through generations. And this wisdom is often universal. A fable from any culture may resonate in any other culture, because of its universal human values. This is attested to by the fact that in many cultures across the globe, the tales told have similar premises.

In some cases, it is clear that these stories have been shared by one culture and adopted by another. In other cases, the narratives seem to have sprung up independently of one another, proving that humans share certain ideas and values regardless of how proximate or distant they are from one another. We are all human, after all.

But Disney’s approach to telling stories from across the world is problematic. As evidenced by “The Princess and the Frog”, Disney did not feel comfortable with telling a truly African story, so they appropriated a European one. Why is this the case, if it has been demonstrated, that non-European tales can be told and attract audiences?

“Mulan” (the original animation, not the live-action remake, which has been blasted for, among others, pandering to the Chinese autocratic government that is oppressing the Muslim Uighur minority in their own homeland) and “Moana”, which included not only Polynesian talents to serve as the voice actors but also employed cultural consultants, have been box office hits.

Yet, “Princess and the Frog”, and any other piece of media that tells “a White story”, instead of an actual Black/African narrative, serves to reveal an underlying prejudice of the film executives. Disney purged the one well-known that they had that actually was based on actual African fables, and replaced it with a European fable, which they simply transported into 1920s Louisiana.

That is because Disney executives believed that African stories, fables, history, are not considered universal enough to meet that bottom line.

African Aesop

African stories will never be considered universal unless they are brought to light. The premise that some stories, like those of Aesop, Perrault, and the Brothers Grimm, are universal, is based on the public’s universal exposure to them. We know them, therefore we easily recognize the universal message in them. We either recognize that or assume the only possible alternative to be true: that European fables have a universal quality to them on account of them being European.

But the wisdom contained in African fables is also universal, and their universality is attested to by the fact that if we look at them, they contain parallels to the stories that we already know. Except, there is no way to learn that, unless we get to experience them and try to, at least cursorily, analyze them.

“Kirikou and the Sorceress” is a 1998 Franco-Belgian-Luxembourg animation, which is based on actual West African fables, and aside from being based on West African tales, it also employed Senegalese voice actors (many of them amateur talents, e.g. children from a school in Dakar).

It is a story of a boy, Kirikou, who immediately after being born is able to walk and speak. All the men and boys of his village have been kidnapped, reportedly devoured, by the evil witch Karaba. Kirikou defeats the witch by removing a thorn that was the source of her anger, and as a result, Karaba becomes a beautiful woman, her monstrous minions turn back into the men of the village, whom she supposedly devoured, and Kirikou turns into a grown man, with Karaba becoming his bride.

You may notice parallels with an Aesop fable about Androcles befriending a lion by removing a thorn from its paw, attesting to the trope’s universality. That is the most striking parallel, but numerous tropes contained within the story would seem familiar to European (and American) audiences.

“Kirikou and the Sorceress” did not perform well at the box office, and perhaps one reason for it may be that it appears to be more of an auteur project. But the fact that it involves nudity, which has caused it to fail to find distributors in places like the U.S. and the U.K. may also have been a contributing factor. Never mind that the nudity is portrayed in a non-sexualized manner and appropriately depicts the way people of the region in the time that it is set in would dress like.

Stills from “Kirikou and the Sorceress” (1998, dir. Michel Ocelot). The portrayal of nudity prevented the film’s wider distribution in such markets as the U.S. Photo: screen captures from the trailer available on IMDb

Although the original film saw a return of less than 10 percent of its original budget of EUR 3.8 million, the project gained enough of a following (and probably brought enough revenue in television licensing) to warrant a direct-to-DVD 2005 sequel (of sorts) “Kirikou and the Wild Beasts”, which offered a return of more than twice of its budget of EUR 4.8 million. “The Princess and the Frog” was released in 2009. If Disney executives were at all aware of “Kirikou”, they either only looked at the original 1998 release’s figures, or they did not notice the sequel’s figures by the time their project was announced in 2006.

Neither is this the first time Disney adapted a European tale and put it in an African setting. 1994 “The Lion King”, which although ostensibly located in Africa and with references to African culture (“Simba” means lion in Swahili, and “Hakuna Matata” translates into “no worries” in that language) is basically a retelling of Shakespeare’s “Hamlet”, with a happy ending slapped on it.

The fact is, that while Tiana may be Disney’s first Black princess (as if representation was a box to tick off – and it just might be that for the execs) her story is not. “The Princess and the Frog” is a European fable that has supplanted the original Black fable that was “Song of the South”, notwithstanding the latter’s problematic themes.

Disney has over the past decade raked in billions on live-action remakes of old IPs, including “The Lion King” (although the 2019 version stretches the definition of “live-action” since it is CGI animals) and yet has never ventured to adapt an actual African fable or write an original story based off of African stories. But Disney, or Netflix or HBO for that matter, they do not worry about that. Because for all the lofty proclamations how much they care about representation and diversity, their god is their bottom line. And heavens forbid that mighty divinity is offended by them picking a story that would not already be familiar to their audiences.

That is why practically all Disney films in the widely-known canon are old European tales. Neither Snow White, Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, and more recently Bella (of “Beauty and the Beast”) nor Rapunzel, are original ideas. Mulan and Moana are outliers that should serve as proof that it is possible to tell other tales, but somehow the people at the production department that write out the checks missed the memo. The only thing they care about is scoring points by checking diversity boxes. And as already said, diversity and inclusivity additionally serve the purpose of generating free publicity and deflecting criticism by accusing the detractors of racism.

But there is no such thing as a free lunch. Or, in this case, free publicity. The actors and actresses who get cast serve as human shields. They get cast in a part and do their job, which is to act. The free publicity generated by the uproar over the casting comes at the cost of them becoming the targets of controversy.

Congratulations, America you’ve done it again. Not only has the entertainment business successfully commodified Black people (and other POCs, but mostly Blacks), but it also managed to make them scapegoats for its own choices in how to run its business. And while most of the criticism over the casting nowadays is targeting the people behind it and not the actors at the forefront, that does not make the odd genuinely racist comments less ugly, damaging, and hurtful. Just think of how many hateful comments a small but determined and deranged minority can put out there in the days of universal access to the Internet. There is no way that does put a toll on the actors. Not that anyone in a Hollywood corner office would care.

Ideally, this would be the complete list of grievances, but alas, it is not, and now we are going to talk about the real damage.

Appropriation, misrepresentation, and erasure

Black mermaids, Black elves, Black dwarves, Black German princesses that become queens of England (and we haven’t even mentioned a Black Anne Boleyn yet), all these may spurn controversy, but so long as they are ostensibly fictional representations there should be no problem, right?

Wrong. Every time an entertainment company chooses to tell a European or White-centric story, but uses “diverse” casting, they are not telling an actual story of POCs. Because the problem is not that a talented performer of this or another skin color should be barred from performing in this or that role. And Netflix may engage in their fantasies about a Black Queen Charlotte, just as Britain’s Channel 5 made a miniseries with a Black actress cast as Anne Boleyn (which bombed extremely badly, because it had nothing to show for itself other than the controversy). Any entertainment company can cast as many POCs as either the main characters or supporting characters, or just background characters as they want. But portraying the past as more diverse and inclusive than it actually was negates the reality that for the most part, history was not diverse, and when it was it was definitely not inclusive.

You cannot fight racism by rewriting history to be better suited to our sensibilities. If you portray times past as more diverse and inclusive than they actually were, then you invalidate the truth that the past was not as diverse and inclusive as we want our modern society to be.

Even worse, every time a film or a series is made in which a character that would otherwise be White is Black, that means that the audiences are not given an actual Black character. Disney can make a film based on a European fable and make the main heroine Black (like Tiana), but the fact remains that they have chosen not to make a story based on African tales.

The upcoming “Queen Cleopatra” by Netflix appropriates a historical figure that we know was not Black, instead of portraying an actual Black person. Every time an entertainment company lazily resorts to “blackwashing” a historical figure, they are spending money on ticking off diversity boxes instead of providing the audiences with a portrayal of an actual Black historical figure. That is the real problem. Not that a POC performer would get to play a character we would expect to be White.

In short, when the entertainment industry appropriates a historical figure that they racially misrepresent, they also erase something by not showing it. And that erasure affects the group that was supposed to be somehow elevated by that misrepresentation. By throwing money at Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Black Power fantasy pet project, they waste money that could otherwise be used to film a project that would tell us the story of someone who was actually Black. Like Mansa Musa, the emperor of Mali and the richest person to have ever lived.

Given the choice between Oliver Stone’s 1987 “Wall Street” with the fictional Gordon Gekko (played by Michael Douglas) and the actual story of a man so stinking rich that his servants threw around enough gold coins to destabilize local economies along the route of his pilgrimage to Mecca, I know which story I would rather watch. But that is not what we get. Instead, we get a story about how someone’s grandmother told them not to listen to what they were told at school about Cleopatra’s skin color.

With their “Queen Cleopatra”, Netflix has really managed to hurt everyone, even the people to whom they tried to pander. Of course, the least affected are the people who got their fat paychecks, like Ms. Pinkett-Smith, the producer, Tina Gharavi, the director, and the actress that portrayed Cleopatra, Adele James. At least Pinkett-Smith, Gharavi, and James could “cry all the way to the bank” in spite of the damage that they were complicit in. It is not like they really care about the fact that they are doing damage to their own community by selling them a fantasy.

“To be African American is to be African without any memory and American without any privilege,” to quote James Baldwin, a prominent African-American writer. On account of their ancestors being ripped away from their roots in modern-day countries such as Senegal, Gambia, Ghana, Togo, Nigeria, Angola, and many others, African Americans have been deprived of their memory. Those of their distant cousins that still reside in their ancestral lands were not.

Yet, African-Americans are still, unmistakable Americans. And even if they do not enjoy the full privileges of their nationality in their own country, they do enjoy the privilege of being American in comparison to people from more economically deprived areas of the globe. Including Africa, which Egypt is a part of. The most affected by Pinkett-Smith’s fantasy are the people of Egypt, who have been outspoken about Netflix’s misrepresentation of their country’s history.

Which, if you think about it for a second, really just amounts to Jada Pinkett-Smith appropriating their thousands-year-old culture just to have something to show her daughter that Black people can be proud of. As if there was nothing that Black people legitimately achieved themselves, and so she had to resort to appropriating other people’s (or rather their ancestors’) achievements.

Ms. Pinkett-Smith, your ignorance of your roots does not mean you can claim someone else’s. You cannot play the Race Card against another group of People of Color. You cannot stake a claim to the history of Ancient Egypt, and expect the modern Egyptians to roll over on their back and expose their belly, then accuse them of being racist against Black people because they do not.

“People from West Africa and other nationalities agree with the point of view that I put forward. It is very important when we defend our point of view or our history that we do this with politeness and respect for other civilizations,” said Bassem Youssef, an Egyptian journalist and satirist, and he put it best. “It is never true that while we defend our history we insult or underestimate other ethnicities or civilizations, that is why I insisted that I speak with respect about the civilizations of West Africa because these people are not our enemies and they will respect us when we respect their history.”

You know you are out of line when comedians are the ones that have to put you in your rightful place.

Netflix’s “Queen Cleopatra” manages to score a hat-trick in doing a disservice to everyone it possibly could. It appropriated a culture of an ancient civilization as well as its descendants, misrepresented its history, and in spite of being a pet project of someone who wanted to elevate African history (in the narrow understanding that African history is Black history), managed to erase it by not telling the story of an actually Black historical figure.

Talk about collateral damage. Remember that rabbit hole that turned out to be a badger’s nest? Well, the badger is now in the china shop.

And they managed to do it just with a trailer. In all likelihood, the ideas put forward in the show itself will likely be less controversial, and the show itself will turn out to be just a well-executed production, minus the obvious lack of historical accuracy. And Netflix would have gotten away with it too, if it weren’t for those meddling Egyptians. But as it turns out it is not as easy to deflect criticism of your casting choices when you pick to miscast other POCs.

On a final note, I appeal that we show genuine respect to the people that inhabit the continent of Africa. One way you can do it is by accurately representing them in the media.

While we are having this discussion, there is a civil war brewing in Sudan. The Sudanese are descendants, among others, of the Black Nubians, who, at one point conquered Egypt, and Nubia’s Kushite kings ruled over it as the 25th Dynasty. That is a historical fact, unlike half-baked musings about Cleopatra’s looks.

Egypt is taking most of the refugees fleeing from the conflict. The two countries are connected by the Arabic language and the Muslim religion, which supplanted the original languages and religions of the people, but they are still fiercely proud of their respective own contributions to history.

If you think you can blast Egyptians for them standing up for their own history and use it as an excuse to accuse them of racism, then you let it be known to you, that it is not them that are the problem: you are.