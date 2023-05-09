Khan’s party leader calls for former PM’s release, as clashes leave one dead

Pakistan’s anti-corruption agency arrested former prime minister Imran Khan at Islamabad High Court on Tuesday, May 9, threatening fresh turmoil in the nuclear-armed country as clashes erupted between Khan supporters and police, killing at least one protester.



Protest ensues in Pakistan after the former PM’s arrest.

Protests broke out across Pakistan on Tuesday, May 9, after an anti-corruption agency arrested former Prime Minister Imran Khan at Islamabad High…

see more

Khan’s arrest comes a day after the powerful military rebuked him for repeatedly accusing a senior military officer of trying to engineer his assassination and the former chief of armed forces of being behind his removal from power last year.

Dozens of paramilitary troops in riot-control gear surrounded Khan – Pakistan’s most popular leader according to opinion polls – and led him into a black van by his arm.

Authorities in three of Pakistan’s four provinces imposed an emergency order banning all gatherings after Khan’s supporters clashed with police, blocked major roads in a string of cities and stormed military buildings in Lahore and Rawalpindi, according to witnesses and videos shared by his party.

Reuters could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos. The military’s public relations wing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The clashes killed one of the protesters and injured 12 people, including six police officers in the southern city of Quetta, provincial home minister Ziaullah Langove said.

On Khan’s arrest, the senior party leader of Khan’s PTI party, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, said:

“Today, Imran Khan was arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court, which the entire nation has condemned, and which I also condemn. This arrest is illegal, against political norms and inhuman, and it has been carried out under a special plan. Its roots can be traced back to London,” Qureshi said, referring to PM Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to the U.K. where he had gone to attend the Coronation and met his brother Nawaz Sharif, former PM of Pakistan.

He also asked Khan’s supporters to come out and register their protest.

“I appeal to you, wherever you are, to come out of your homes with your children, your daughters, your fathers. We are peaceful people. We should not have sticks in our hands. We have never held arms in our hands, nor will we ever do so. We are not to attack anyone, or harm anyone. We are not to occupy anyone’s house. We have to ask for our rights peacefully. We have to record our protest in peace,” he said.

Khan, 70, a cricket hero-turned-politician, has showed no sign of slowing down since being ousted in April 2022 as prime minister in a parliamentary no-confidence vote – even after being wounded in a November attack on his convoy as he led a protest march to Islamabad calling for snap general elections.

His arrest came at a time when Pakistanis are reeling from the worst economic crisis in decades, with record high inflation and anemic growth.