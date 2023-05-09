World News 09.05

In this edition of World News, the main stories looked at how Ukrainian women are fleeing the war, and who are still in need of help. Most of them are either elderly or single mothers now, living in a foreign country. Furthermore, Ursula von der Leyen visited Kyiv on On Europe Day. She had a very busy day dealing with Ukraine’s potential accession to the EU.



Today’s guest, Dr. Artis Pabriks Chairman, Northern Europe Policy Center for Defense and Security spoke about a new requirement for Russian citizens living in Latvia. Riga is now requiring them to have to take a Latvian language exam.