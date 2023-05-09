Eastern Express 09.05

Wednesday’s episode of Eastern Express looks at the Victory Day parades in Russia. May 9th has become something of a fixture in Russia, allowing the country’s leadership to put on display its power to both its own citizens and to adversaries abroad. But is there any victory to be celebrated on Russia’s victory day? During the Soviet period, Victory Day on May 9th was celebrated in all Eastern Bloc countries – but today this situation has changed dramatically. The holiday, which was the pride of the Russian dictator and reinforced Russian historical policy – has been reduced to a minimum. More light on the issue to be shed by our today’s guest Bruce Pannier, Central Asian Expert at Caspian policy Center.

