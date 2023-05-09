In this episode of TVP World’s Pulse of Culture, our program’s host, Agata Konarska, takes a closer look at the Bastille Opéra House in Paris and its mechanical infrastructure, allowing for it to perform magnificent plays. From opera, we move to the Ada Sari singing contest in Nowy Sącz in southern Poland, and to a festival of orthodox music in Hajnówka, Poland.
Pulse of Culture 09.05
