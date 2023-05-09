Russians steal equipment, files from city near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Russian occupation authorities were grabbing local equipment and documents while evacuating residents of Enerhodar next to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the mayor of the city said on Tuesday, adding that ATMs and gas stations were gutted.

“Equipment from the dissecting room, computer equipment, documents and equipment from the passport office have been lifted, landline internet is dead,” Dmytro Orlov, mayor of the city, who is currently in office in Zaporizhia, told Radio Svoboda.

“Grocery stores and pharmacies are not working. There is a shortage of some categories of goods, including essentials. Gas stations and ATMs are also gutted,” he said.

Earlier, the Ukrainian army general staff reported that the Russians were evacuating residents who had accepted Russian passports and taking them to recreation areas far from the front line.

“The first to be deported are those who agreed to accept Russian citizenship during the first months of the occupation,” the staff’s message read.

This is yet another announcement in recent days about evacuations being carried out in the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhya region. Enerhodar is poised next to the Zaporizhia Atomic Power Plant, which Russian troops occupied in March 2023.

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) warned last week that the situation around the Russian-controlled nuclear plant was becoming “increasingly unpredictable and potentially dangerous,” and called for action to ensure its safe operation.