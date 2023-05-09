U.S. announces new USD 1.2 bn security assistance package to Ukraine

The United States has announced a new security assistance package for Ukraine valued at USD 1.2 billion, Ukrinform reported.



“Today, the Department of Defense announced a new security assistance package to reaffirm the steadfast U.S. support for Ukraine, including to bolster its air defenses and sustain its artillery ammunition needs. This package, which totals up to USD 1.2 billion, is being provided under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI),” reads the DoD release.

The capabilities of this package include additional air defense systems and munitions, equipment to integrate Western air defense launchers, missiles, and radars with Ukraine’s air defense systems, ammunition for counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems, 155mm artillery rounds, commercial satellite imagery services, support for training, maintenance, and sustainment activities.

“The United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements,” the release says.

This is already the second aid package within a week. Last Wednesday, the Biden administration had announced the security assistance package valued at up to USD 300 million.

The package included HIMARS ammunition, additional artillery and mortar rounds, antiarmor capabilities, heavy transport equipment and spare parts for field equipment.