56 injured in Polish coach crash, Germany

A serious accident occurred on Tuesday on the A12 motorway between Storkow i Fürstenwalde in Brandenburg. According to the latest information, a Polish coach and two trucks were involved in the accident. Initially.

Polish Consul in Berlin, Marcin Król, confirmed a Polish bus accident in Germany.

“Polish bus accident on A12 towards Berlin. According to preliminary data, 56 individuals, all adults, have been injured, including 2-3 seriously. I do not have information yet regarding their citizenship,” the Consul wrote on Twitter.

According to preliminary information, a truck traveling towards Berlin attempted to change lanes. It collided with the truck in front of it and collided with the side of the coach, as reported by the “Bild” newspaper.

According to the police, one of the trucks was transporting hazardous goods. As previously stated by the spokesman for the Polish National Police HQ, Inspector Mariusz Ciarka, the incident occurred several dozen kilometers beyond the Polish border.

“An operational police center has been established in the Lubusz Province to coordinate and exchange information with the German authorities,” he explained.

“By the decision of the Chief of Police, Polish police officers have been dispatched to the scene to support rescue operations,” he added.

According to the findings of the Polish Press Agency (PAP) findings, several Polish police officers have been sent to the scene of the Polish coach accident. They will assist their German colleagues in securing the area and providing assistance to the injured Polish nationals.