Poland’s sent Kyiv more tanks than Germany, Czechia, Netherlands, U.S. combined

Poland has supplied more tanks to Ukraine than Germany, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, and the U.S. altogether, according to Oryx – a Dutch open-source intelligence (OSINT) defense analysis website.



Amounting to approximately 325, Poland was top of Oryx’s list of the biggest suppliers of tanks to Ukraine. The Netherlands came second with about 80 tanks, Germany third with 76, the U.S. with 76 and the Czech Republic with around 50.

As shown by the data provided by Oryx, Poland also turned out to be the most generous country when it came to artillery provisions. Warsaw supplied Kyiv with 72 of its famous 155mm AHS Krabs. Out of these 72, 54 were purchased by Ukraine with EU funding. On top of that, Warsaw had delivered more than 20 122mm 2S1 Goździks, and shook hands with Ukraine for a further delivery of 24 120mm M120 Raks.

The 2S1 Goździk is a Soviet self-propelled howitzer introduced in 1972. Based on the MT-LBu multi-purpose chassis, mounting a 122 mm 2A18 howitzer, the 2S1 Goździk is still in service.

M120 Rak is a self-propelled wheeled gun-mortar equipped with an automatically loaded 120 mm mortar mounted on a tracked (SMG 120 / M120G) and wheeled (SMK 120 / M120K) chassis, designed by Huta Stalowa Wola (HSW). Produced in Poland, its first delivery started in 2017.