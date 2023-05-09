Protesters prevent Russian envoy from laying flowers at Soviet war memorial

The Russian ambassador to Poland was prevented from laying flowers at a Soviet war memorial in Warsaw by Ukrainians protesting against the Russian invasion.

Ambassador Sergey Andreyev was unable to get to the memorial, as demonstrators from the Euromaidan-Warsaw group surrounded him when he attempted to lay a wreath in front of the memorial.

The #Russian Ambassador to #Poland failed to lay a wreath at the memorial in #Warsaw.

The citizens forced him to leave the place. pic.twitter.com/9c6yrf2uS9

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 9, 2023

Andreyev left the wreath in front of the cemetery instead. The Ukrainians then trampled on the flowers and hung an accompanying Russian flag on a dummy missile.

“The perpetrators of the cruel Russian war against Ukraine, including the ‘diplomatic soldier’ Andreyev, have blood on their hands,” Viktoria Pogrebniak, from Euromaidan-Warsaw, said in a statement. “Andreyev publically questions not only the massacres in Bucha, the murders in Mariupol but also Soviet crimes,” she added.

On May 9, Russians celebrate Victory Day, the anniversary of the end of World War II. On this day in 1945, a second act of surrender was signed by one of the Third Reich’s generals.

On Tuesday morning, Polish officials appealed to the Russian ambassador to Poland to refrain from provocations such as last year. He decided otherwise.