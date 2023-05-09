Russian ambassador prevented from honouring Soviet soldiers

The Russian ambassador to Warsaw was prevented from laying flowers at a Soviet war memorial by Ukrainians protesting against the Russian invasion.

Sergey Andreyev was surrounded by demonstrators belonging to the Euromaidan-Warsaw group as he attempted to lay a wreath in front of the memorial in a war cemetery.

Unable to get to the memorial, Andreyev left the wreath in front of the cemetery. The Ukrainians then trampled on the flowers and hung an accompanying Russian flag on a dummy missile.

“The perpetrators of the cruel Russian war against Ukraine, including the ‘diplomatic soldier’ Andreyev, have blood on their hands,” Viktoria Pogrebniak, from Euromaidan-Warsaw, said in a statement. “Andreyev publically questions not only the massacres in Bucha, the murders in Mariupol, but also Soviet crimes.”