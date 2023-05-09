PiS calls on Russian ambassador to refrain from ‘provocative’ commemoration

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

A senior member of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has called on the Russian ambassador to Warsaw to refrain from making a “provocative”‘ tribute at a Soviet army memorial in Warsaw on May 9, the day Russia celebrates its victory over Nazi Germany.

Krzysztof Sobolewski, the party’s general secretary, made the plea in reference to an incident last year on May 9.

Ambassador Sergei Andreev was jeered and doused with red paint while attempting to lay flowers at a memorial.

“I hope this year the Russian ambassador refrains from provocations similar to last year’s, and will not attempt to pay homage to the Soviet occupiers who came to Poland in Soviet tanks,” Sobolewski said on Polish Radio.

He added that he hoped for a “strong and decisive” reaction from the Polish side should Andreev try to repeat last year’s commemoration.

Asked if this could mean the ambassador’s expulsion from Poland, Sobolewski said that in his opinion that would be the right response.