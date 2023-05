In this episode of Rock Rachon, we invited Joe Lindsley to talk about the escalating bombardment of Ukrainian cities by the Russians. The Ukrainian air defense has had some success intercepting one of Russia’s “wonder weapons” of late, namely the Kh-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic ballistic missile. Joe also gave us his thoughts on the conflict between Russian war criminals Yevgeny Prigozhin and Ramzan Kadyrov.