Russia launches 25 cruise missiles at Ukraine’s capital

Russia launched about 25 cruise missiles at Ukraine’s capital on Tuesday with air raid alerts blaring over most of the country. It is the second such attack since Monday, with air defense systems shooting 23 of the missiles down, Ukrainian officials said.

“As at the front, the plans of the aggressor failed,” Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s city military administration, said in comments posted on the Telegram messaging app.

⚡️Ukraine downs 23 Russian cruise missiles.

Russian forces launched a total of 25 Kalibr and X-101/X-555 cruise missiles overnight on May 9, the Ukrainian Air Force said in its morning update.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 9, 2023

Tuesday’s attacks – the fifth in May — came a day after Russia launched its biggest drone swarm in a renewed air campaign unleashed 10 days ago after a temporary lack of activity since early March.

Russia targets energy system in five Ukrainian regions

Russian shelling damaged electricity distribution networks in five Ukrainian regions overnight, Ukraine’s state grid operator said on Monday.

It also came on Russia’s Victory Day, one of its most commemorated public holidays in the country, marking the anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945.

“[They] try to kill as many civilians as possible – on this day,” Popko said.

He said that according to preliminary information, there were no casualties in the attack that was carried out with cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea region.

“Kyiv stood up again and will stand up in the future,” Popko emphasized.

Falling debris fell on a house in the Holosiivskyi district in the southwest of Kyiv, the city’s Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said on his Telegram messaging channel, adding there were no casualties or much damage.