World News 08.05

Coming up in this episode of World News: Europe celebrates its victory over Nazi Germany, which for nations of Central and Eastern Europe had nevertheless brought the reign of another cruel ideology: communism. Meanwhile, Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure intensified as Kyiv was once again shelled by drones purchased from Iran. In the east, Syria has returned to the Arab League, while the presidential campaign in Turkey is nearing the finish line.



A Belarusian man who was jailed over a satirical drawing of president Alyaksandr Lukashenka has died in prison. Joining us tonight to talk about the deteriorating situation of political prisoners in Belarus is Alan Flowers, Chairman of the Anglo-Belarusian Society.