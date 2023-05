Over the last 24 hours, the Russians have launched a relatively minor wave of drone strikes, hitting targets in Pavlohrad, Odesa, and Kharkiv. Clashes continue along the length of the frontline in the Donbas, with casualty figures published by the Ukrainian command suggesting a moderate intensity to the skirmishes. Ukrainian forces are still holding to the outer edges of Bakhmut.



Watch till the end to see a clip showing how the Azov Brigade celebrate their 9th anniversary.