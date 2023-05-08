European shares ended higher on Monday, with healthcare and bank stocks in the lead as investors awaited key U.S. inflation data coming later this week for fresh clues on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy path. Australia may record its first budget surplus in 15 years, while Saudi Arabia reported a deficit in Q1 of 2023. This and much more in Monday’s episode of Business Arena.
Business Arena 08.05
