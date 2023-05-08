Break the Fake 08.05

On today’s episode, we will meet a brave Ukrainian girl, Sofia Samoniuk, who doesn’t seem to have a problem with her moral compass when she refused to perform at the Sanremo Junior Song Contest after learning that she would be competing against a Russian. Furthermore, we take a look at the celebrations of Victory Day. Russians, always being apart, celebrate the end of the war on May 9. Alongside Stalinist and Soviet iconography we have the official flag of Russia and its nationalist equivalent, the black-yellow-white flag of the Russian Empire.

