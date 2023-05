In this episode of TVP World’s Pulse of Culture, our program’s host, Agata Konarska, takes a closer look at the construction of the Polish Historical Museum in Warsaw Citadel, which had been postponed many times. Next, we look at an unusual project conflating heavy metal and ballet, where the Royal Ballet in Birmingham is presently working on just such a play. Then we will move to New York where Ed Sheeran has been acquitted of plagiarism.