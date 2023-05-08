In this episode of Eastern Express we will explore the importance of protecting critical infrastructure. We’ll be delving deep into the world of undersea cables that lay at the bottom of the Baltic Sea, and discuss the significance of safeguarding them from hybrid attacks. Our guest, Dr Jacek Raubo, analyst at Defence24.pl, will shed more light on this issue.
Eastern Express 08.05
