Polish model becomes top finance graduate at Columbia University

Columbia University has announced that Polish model Zuzanna Bijoch, who studied finance there, has been named top graduate of her department in 2023. Prior to her academic success, Bijoch had made a name for herself in the modeling industry, ranking among “Top 50 Models” worldwide.



Another significant honor awaits her, as she will be delivering the graduation speech on behalf of all the students during the commencement ceremony. Once receiving her diploma, she is set to begin working at a financial firm in New York, bidding farewell to her modeling career.

In 2018, after a successful decade-long career in modeling, Zuzanna Bijoch began her studies at Columbia University in New York, one of the world’s most prestigious universities.

She pursued her studies in financial economics while occasionally engaging in fashion projects. This year, she graduated with top honors from the School of General Studies, announced on Columbia University’s official website.

Zuzanna Bijoch jako prawdopodobnie pierwsza w historii Polka otrzymała właśnie tytuł najlepszego absolwenta Columbia University, a więc jednej z najlepszych uczelni na świecie! Tytuł ,,Valedictorian” przyznawany jest absolwentowi, który spośród często tysięcy studentów, kończy… pic.twitter.com/v6GWTcjYbz

— Maciej Kawecki (@kawecki_maciej) May 8, 2023

As the top graduate, she was awarded the title of “valedictorian,” which grants her the privilege of delivering the farewell speech on behalf of all the students at the end of their studies.

Columbia University informed that once receiving her diploma, Bijoch is to commence her work at the New York investment bank BDT&MSD Partners.

Modeling Career



At 28 years old, Bijoch was raised in Katowice, Poland. She has worked on the runways of major fashion houses such as Prada, Chanel, Gucci, and Valentino, and has graced the covers of renowned magazines including Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, and Elle. Utilizing her professional experiences, she authored the novel “Modelka” which was published in 2017.