Central Europe’s new superpower: Polish “miracle” hailed by The Telegraph

Coming a couple of months after the British opposition leader Keir Starmer predicted that Poland was on a trajectory to economically “overtake” the UK by 2030, The Sunday Telegraph has now repeated the claim in a widely-shared think piece that has caught the attention of the Polish press.

Published yesterday, the article hailed Poland for “rapidly becoming the new central European superpower” and for “shaking off Communism’s shackles to stand up to Putin whilst Germany and France dither”.

Noting the country’s resilient economy as the bedrock for Poland’s rising star, the article continued by praising the nation’s stance against the Kremlin.

“Warsaw is using this economic strength to transform the country into a formidable fighting force to guard against the Russian wolf at the door,” wrote Daniel Johnson. “Its willingness to stand against Moscow has also won it allies among many neighbouring countries.”

Featuring prominently in Johnson’s article, “Warsaw’s growing war chest” was cited as evidence of Poland’s increased relevance on the world stage, with the journalist noting not just the country’s future-forward military expansion, but also the government’s role in inspiring and rallying other members of the European bloc.

“A lack of leadership from Berlin and Paris has created a gap, and Warsaw has been only happy to fill it,” reads the piece.

This, though, has all only been made possible thanks to what Johnson describes as “an economic miracle”.

Often referencing Wrocław, a city Johnson argues is representative of Poland’s upward spiral, the journalist also paid tribute to the country’s standards of living, tech boom, education system and general standards of living.

“After a period in the wilderness as the economy was retooled, Poland is now booming,” wrote Johnson.

Crediting the capitalist shock tactics of the Balcerowicz Plan for laying the foundations of the modern Polish economy, Johnson does not overlook “the political paranoia” so prevalent on the country’s current political landscape.

These schisms, however, do not stand to disrupt Poland’s path.

“Warts and all, Poland today is still a vigorous democracy,” wrote Johnson, before naming Warsaw as “the coming force”.

“Like the miracle on the Vistula a century ago, the Polish economic miracle is an extraordinary achievement. It is time that Europe sat up and took notice,” he concluded.

Unsurprisingly, the article has now been seized upon by the domestic press – however, this is not the first time bold predictions have been made concerning Poland’s future.

In February, Labour leader Keir Starmer warned the British public that Poland was on course to overtake the UK in 2030 in terms of GDP per capita.

Basing his claims on data from the World Bank, Starmer was slammed by sections of Britain’s Polish community for seemingly portraying Poland as a quasi-benchmark for failure.

Responding to Starmer’s statement, Conservative MP Daniel Kawczynski said: “Rather than degrading Poland to some sort of banana republic, he should recognise the lessons he could learn as to how a European country can create the prosperity and wealth the UK should be emulating.”