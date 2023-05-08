Opposition demands info on unidentified military object

Civic Coalition (KO), Poland’s main opposition grouping, has demanded a report into the unidentified military object found in a forest near the northern city of Bydgoszcz.

KO wants the report to be presented at Tuesday’s sitting of the Sejm, the lower house of the Polish parliament.

Just what was found in the forest on April 28 remains a mystery to the public although there are suspicions it could be a foreign missile.

General Tomasz Piotrowski, the Operational Commander of the Polish Armed Forces, said that investigators were trying to determine the object’s origins and the circumstances surrounding its unexpected arrival in the forest.

Tomasz Siemoniak, a former defence minister and deputy head of KO’s umbrella party Civic Platform (PO), told a press conference in the Sejm that inquiries into the matter were progressing too slowly although the opposition had given the government “ample time” to clear up the issue.

“Enough of this waiting,” he said. “We can’t have this matter investigated as if someone had lost their glasses in the forest, when in fact a missile fired from a country that is at war with our neighbour flew over Polish territory,” Siemoniak said.

He added that the current pace of the investigations was “a scandal that cannot be justified in any way.”

“We appeal to the government to stop hiding its head in the sand and provide information in the matter,” Siemoniak said.