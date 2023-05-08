Unemployment rate at 5.3 percent in April show ministry figures

Poland’s unemployment rate stood at 5.3 percent in April, down by 0.1 percentage points on the previous month and lower by 0.3 percentage points compared to April 2022, according to an estimate by the Social Policy and Labour Ministry.

According to preliminary data, in April there were 823,700 registered unemployed people, which was down by 23,100, or 2.7 percent, from the previous month. Compared to the end of April 2022, the number of the unemployed decreased by 54,200 people or by 6.2 percent.

The ministry also said that Poland remained a country with one of the lowest unemployment rates in the EU.

As reported by Eurostat, the unemployment rate (calculated according to the definition adopted by Eurostat) in March this year amounted to 2.8 percent in Poland as compared to the 6-percent level in the EU and the 6.5-percent eurozone average.

Poland, along with Germany, ranked second behind the Czech Republic (2.6 percent) in terms of the lowest umemployment rate in the EU.