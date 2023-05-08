California Reparations Task Force proposes up to USD 1.2m per Black resident

The California Reparations Task Force has officially put forward a recommendation of payments of up to USD 1.2 million to every qualifying Black resident, to be made payable by the state.

On Saturday, the committee held a public meeting in Oakland, California, and voted on the recommendations to be forwarded to state legislators.

“Reparations are not only morally justifiable, but they have the potential to address long-standing racial disparities and inequalities,” Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., said post-meeting.

The task force divided the sets of payments into their conception of historical discrimination. They have deemed that black residents affected by redlining by banks should receive USD 3,366 for each year they have lived in California 1930s to the late 1970s, amounting to a figure potentially totaling USD 148,099.

Another recommendation proposes approximately USD 2,352 compensation for black residents for over-policing and mass incarceration for each year they lived in California, which could total USD 115,260.

Polish official commences visit to U.S., reparations from Germany on the agenda

Deputy Foreign Minister Arkadiusz Mularczyk began his visit to the United States. During his week-long stay, he will be holding talks with…

see more

In total, from these and other payments included in the plan, a Black Californian who is 71 years old and has lived in California his entire life could receive up to USD 1.2 million, according to an analysis from the New York Times.

Considering the various forms of payments potentially available, a 71-year-old Black Californian, who had lived out their life in the state would be entitled to USD 1.2 million, according to the New York Times’ calculations.

The California Reparations Task Force vote was only a recommendation for the state legislature, however, and does not carry legal weight.

Some residents demand more.

The public meeting was met with criticism by some black residents who deemed the figures proposed as insufficient.

“You know that the numbers should be equivocal to what an acre was back then. We were given 40, OK? We were given 40 acres. You know what that number is. You keep trying to talk about now, yet you research back to slavery and you say nothing about slavery, nothing,” an activist identified as Rev. Tony Pierce declared on Saturday.

“So, the equivocal number from the 1860s for 40 acres to today is USD 200 million for each and every African American,” Pierce added.

Broadly speaking those given a platform to do so spoke in favor of reparations. Although the event was emotionally charged and chaotic leading to several arguments, which became heated to the degree that security was called multiple times to have particular vociferous attendees removed, Fox News reported.

Some commentators have noted that it is perculiar that California should be the focus for reparations, given that the state did not permit slavery.

There has yet to be a task force set up to pursue reparations for the Irish, many of whom had slave ancestors. Irish slaves were typically ten times cheaper and treated worse than their Black counterparts owing to the British’s anti-Catholicism. Anti-Irish sentiment and discrimination are widely acknowledged as being rife throughout the 19th and 20th centuries in the U.S.