Number of Polish students in the Netherlands on the rise

Jacek Turczyk/PAP

The Netherlands is becoming an increasingly popular destination for Polish students, according to new information.

Polish students now constitute the eighth-largest group of foreign students in the Netherlands, the Rzeczpospolita newspaper wrote on Monday, citing a report by Nuffic, a Dutch organisation that promotes international education.

Nearly 4,700 Polish students were enrolled in Dutch universities in the 2022/23 academic year, Nuffic wrote, which is a 32-percent increase on the previous year.

The authors of the report stress that the Netherlands have become more popular among foreign students after Brexit and the resulting rise in tuition fees in Britain.