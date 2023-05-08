Australia becomes even cooler as heavy snow hits the country

Winter has come early to Australia with a cold front bringing high winds, snow and hail to the southeast in a cold snap the weather bureau says could last until the middle of the week.

Temperatures were well below average in the Australian Capital Territory, according to the state’s weather bureau, which caused the city to be dusted with snow on Sunday, although it quickly turned to slush as temperatures rose through the day

#Australia | Winters have come early for Australia as snow falls in the Namadgi National Park, turning roads and regions into a white blanket. Watch!#AustraliaWinters #Snowfall #Sydney #Winters pic.twitter.com/5Pbswe0gAk

— News18 (@CNNnews18) May 8, 2023

Snow and hail were also reported in New South Wales, and Australia’s Namdagi National Park local media said.

Moreover, Flights were delayed in Sydney after the airport closed two runways from late Sunday to just before noon on Monday due to strong winds, a Sydney Airport spokesperson said.

The cold front across the southeast began over the weekend with temperatures plunging well below the average for the month, according to the weather bureau, which forecast morning frosts would linger until early Wednesday.