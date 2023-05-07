World News 07.05

Polish Border Guard reveals a Russian fighter jet made aggressive and dangerous maneuvers toward a Polish aircraft; Brits continue to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III; and a foreign fund buys 40 percent of shares in an important Polish publisher. This and much more in Sunday’s edition of World News.

In an “aggressive and dangerous” maneuver, a Russian jet intercepted a Polish patrol plane over the Black Sea. To discuss this incident and the latest news from Ukraine, TVP World invited Jakub Palowski, an analyst with Defence24.