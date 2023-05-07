Football: Raków Częstochowa wins their maiden Polish championship

For the first time in their history, Raków Częstochowa has been crowned the Polish champions. With three games to spare, they have an 11-point advantage over the second Legia Warsaw, who lost their match against Pogoń Szczecin 1:2.



The players of Raków Częstochowa are already guaranteed to lift the Ekstraklasa trophy despite the defeat in the 31st round in Kielce against Korona, who came one step closer towards avoiding relegation. On Saturday, Lechia Gdańsk joined Miedź Legnica as the second team that will compete in the Polish second-tier division next season.

Prior to the 2022/23 championship, Raków finished as runners-up twice, and won as many Polish Cups. This year, though, the team from Częstochowa did not manage to make it three in a row, as they lost the final of the domestic cup against Legia in a penalty shoot-out.

Back in April, the Raków board announced that Marek Papszun, the co-creator of the Częstochowa powerhouse, will leave the club after this season. He will be succeeded by his current assistant Dawid Szwarga.

Since 1921, a total of 19 clubs have been titled the Polish champions. Legia Warsaw have won the league as many as 15 times, more than any other team.

The 2022/23 season of the Polish Ekstraklasa will conclude on May 27.